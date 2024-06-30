Maggie Coles-Lyster second at Thüringen Ladies Tour!

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Roland) continues to impress. On Sunday, she took second in the final stage of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. She had already placed third on Stage 3 and was briefly second overall on the G.C.

After that stage, she said she was happy with her progress racing in Europe, something she’s only been doing for 1.5 years.

“It’s felt like a big build up the last 1.5 years to this first European podium, which each sprint I’ve done over here getting consistently a bit closer. I’ve known and believed I have the strength, it’s just been a matter of dialling in the timing, finding the right trains and holding my ground,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roland Cycling Team (@rolandcyclingteam)

Coles-Lyster, a mulitple national champion and world champion on the track, has a great kick and Stage 6 proved that she’s transitioning from the boards to the road well. The final stage of the race was in Schmalkalden, for a total of 105.4km.

American Ruth Edwards of Human Powered Health took the overall victory.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com