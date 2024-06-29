Maggie Coles-Lyster third at Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Roland) had a huge result on Thursday, taking third at Stage 3 of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. Coles-Lyster has been getting better and better in every race as she settles into racing in Europe.

“It’s felt like a big build up the last 1.5 years to this first European podium, which each sprint I’ve done over here getting consistently a bit closer,” she said.” I’ve known and believed I have the strength, it’s just been a matter of dialling in the timing, finding the right trains and holding my ground. I’ve been instructed a few times to stop being so Canadian and polite (while still being respectful, of course). I definitely think this podium has unlocked something, if not just more confidence to build on.”

The stage in Erfurt was 144.6km. Martina Fidanza (CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling Team) won. Margot Vanpachtenbeke (VolkerWessels Women’s Pro Cycling Team) leads the overall with two stages to go.

Martina Fidanza wins again! Despite having to take the long way around the final curve, she had enough speed at the end to close it out ahead of Guarischi, who had the inside! Maggie Coles-Lyster gets herself onto the podium too!#LTL24 #LTLT2024 pic.twitter.com/7IfDhvJ6ET — Mathew Mitchell (@MatMitchell30) June 27, 2024

Results powered by FirstCycling.com