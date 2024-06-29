Home > News

Maggie Coles-Lyster third at Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour

Thursday saw a big result for the Canadian in a fast sprint finish

June 29, 2024
Maggie Coles-Lyster (Roland) had a huge result on Thursday, taking third at Stage 3 of the Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour. Coles-Lyster has been getting better and better in every race as she settles into racing in Europe.

“It’s felt like a big build up the last 1.5 years to this first European podium, which each sprint I’ve done over here getting consistently a bit closer,” she said.” I’ve known and believed I have the strength, it’s just been a matter of dialling in the timing, finding the right trains and holding my ground. I’ve been instructed a few times to stop being so Canadian and polite (while still being respectful, of course). I definitely think this podium has unlocked something, if not just more confidence to build on.”

The stage in Erfurt was 144.6km. Martina Fidanza (CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling Team) won. Margot Vanpachtenbeke (VolkerWessels Women’s Pro Cycling Team) leads the overall with two stages to go.

