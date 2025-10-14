Maggie Coles-Lyster’s comeback: ‘I’m curious and excited to see how I feel’

For elite cyclists, even small physiological quirks can derail a season. For Maple Ridge, B.C.’s Maggie Coles-Lyster, the culprit was an elusive condition known as FLIA. FLIA stands for flow limitation in the iliac artery. It quietly reduces blood flow to the legs during maximal efforts, often masquerading as fatigue or lingering illness.

Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) first noticed something was off earlier this year, when she struggled to hold onto the peloton despite optimal training and nutrition. “As soon as the race would get hard, I just couldn’t keep up,” she recalls. “It was kind of like, am I still sick? Is something lingering? Is this an energy thing?” One leg ached deeply, a sensation unlike any muscle soreness she’d experienced before.

After extensive testing—including MRAs, ultrasounds, and bike-based ankle-brachial measurements—the diagnosis was clear. FLIA was robbing power from her leg. Surgery followed, targeting the fibrotic tissue constricting her arteries. “When I woke up, they texted me saying, ‘I can’t believe you were training with that much fibrosis in your artery,’” she says. “It was proof I wasn’t imagining it. I also felt my feet were warm for the first time in months.”

Recovery began cautiously, with walking, hip and core movements, and eventually the elliptical. Scar tissue was massaged daily and managed with repair oils. “100 watts felt like endurance for the first three weeks,” she admits, laughing. By the fourth week, she was back on the bike, building strength gradually.

Now, Coles-Lyster finds herself racing again in Shanghai at the Tour of Chongming Island and Tour of Guangxi. “Even though it’s still relatively early in my rehab, I think it’s a really nice opportunity to get a race in before the season is over,” she told Canadian Cycling Magazine. “I’m definitely not back to 100 per cent yet. But I’m really curious and excited to see how I feel and how I can support the team here.”

Beyond racing, she is sharing her story to help others navigate FLIA. “From people’s experiences, you can find rehab protocols or find out whether you should be tested,” she says. “When it comes to scars, scars are stories. I don’t need a perfect bikini bod anyway.”

So far, the 26-year-old sprinter has done one stage of the Tour of Chongming Island.

Georgia Baker (Liv AlUla Jayco) won the first day of racing, a 108.6-km day in the saddle.

Coles-Lyster finished safely in the bunch in 67th. It’s been a while for her in the peloton, so undoubtedly once she gets her groove back, we will see her back duking it out in the sprints.