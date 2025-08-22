Maghalie Rochette brings #CXFever Tour across North America

Maghalie Rochette is taking her love of cyclocross on tour.

The 31-year-old racer from Ste-Adèle, Que., has launched the #CXFever Tour. It’s a season-long series of events designed to build hype around the sport while she competes in some of the biggest cyclocross races in North America.

The project blends high-level racing with grassroots connection. Over the next few months, Rochette and her mechanic, David Gagnon, will stop in 16 different cities. Alongside race weekends, they’ll host skills clinics, workouts, meet-and-greets. There will also be live podcast recordings with special guests from the cyclocross scene.

She’ll also roll the tour into a new chapter of her career as an author. Rochette’s upcoming book, Fever: Lessons and Stories from a Career in Cyclocross, mixes memoir and practical advice. It reflects on her decade racing at the highest level, with stories of triumph, heartbreak and growth.

“Cyclocross is about more than racing. It’s about the people, the energy, the stories, and our common love of bikes,” Rochette said. “With #CXFever Tour, I want to share that passion, give back to the community. And create experiences that fans and racers will remember long after the finish line.”

Each stop on the tour offers something different. Some weekends feature official pre-rides where Rochette and Gagnon help riders preview the course and tune their bikes. Others will highlight her book launch, while weeknight visits between races aim to reach local cycling communities.

To follow the Tour, head on over to @magroch & @gagnoncx on Instagram