Maghalie Rochette debuts stunning national champs kit

Sunday was new kit day for national champion Maghalie Rochette. This isn’t the first time the Sainte-Adèle, Que., rider wore the red-and-white kit. Rochette wore the maple leaf jersey after victories in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The 32-year-old pro took her fourth title on Nov. 15 in Lévis, Que. in cold, windy conditions at Parc de la Rivière-Etchemin. She led from the opening lap and held a steady gap over Sidney McGill as the slick, thawing course rewarded strong running. Katja Verkerk took third.

Canadian champion Maghalie Rochette and Sidney McGill both cracked the top-20 at Sunday’s cold, opening round of the 2025-26 UCI Cyclocross World Cup in Tabor, where Lucinda Brand out-kicked Sara Casasola for the win and tied Marianne Vos’ record of 51 straight CX podiums.

Brand took control early after Marie Schreiber’s holeshot, driving a front group with Leonie Bentveld, Inge van der Heijden, Aniek van Alphen and Kristýna Zemanová as Rochette and McGill settled into the high teens. Casasola and Zemanová clawed up to the leaders on Lap 3, and by the penultimate circuit Brand, Casasola and van der Heijden had carved out a gap. Brand repeatedly tried to shake her companions, and on the bell lap her pressure finally split the trio, first prying loose van der Heijden and then forcing a mistake from Casasola as she powered away to the win.

Rochette wore a beautiful skinsuit designed by Jakroo — which arrived just in the nick of time, according to her partner David Gagnon. The two travelled to Europe soon after her win in Quebec, which meant a very quick turnaround by her clothing sponsor, but it all worked out.

The cyclocross star opted for the more traditional design, with maple leaves on the sleeves, and mostly white with a large maple leaf on the chest and back. She also had some nice Canuck flourishes on the short. Although Cycling Canada redesigned the national championship jersey for this year, most pros are opting to have their kit designed in the previous version. Unlike continental or world championship jerseys, there is still quite a bit of leniency when it comes to customization of the podium jersey given to riders in all categories.

Check out the champ’s new swag below: