Maghalie Rochette on upcoming season: ‘The CX fever is still burning hot!’

Maghalie Rochette is all set for the 2024/25 ‘cross season. The past few years have been a bit of a roller coaster due to sickness and injuries, but she rebounded well in 2024. For the upcoming season, there will be a few changes. First off, she has a new clothing sponsor.

New kit day

“I just started working with Velocio. They’re a company that began in Vermont—extremely passionate people who make high-quality clothing and put a lot of effort into being environmentally friendly. They look for better materials, have repair programs, and choose their colors to ensure they remain stylish over time… it’s pretty cool! But on top of that, they love cyclocross! For me, it feels great to work with people who love the sport as much as I do,” she said. “I’ll be wearing their inline kits at the beginning of the season, but we’re working on something very cool for the World Cup season, so stay tuned.”

In terms of her race season, her fall plan will be a little different than in years past. She won’t be doing the full USCX series—which she swept in 2023—but she will be adding a few Lifetime Grand Prix and gravel races.

A different season this year

Her season will kick off on Sept. 14 with the Lifetime Grand Prix Chequamegon MTB in Wisconsin, followed by the UCI CX Series 3 and 4 in Rochester, N.Y., on Sept. 21-22, and the UCI CX Series 5 and 6 in Baltimore on Sept. 27-28. October will begin with the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium on Oct. 5-6, then continue with the Lifetime GP, Big Sugar Gravel in Arkansas on Oct. 19, and the Really Rad CX in Massachusetts on Oct. 26-27. November will feature the Cyclocross Pan-American Championships on Nov. 2-3 or possibly the Iceman Cometh, or maybe a break. Her North American season will wrap up with the Cyclocross Canadian National Championships on Nov. 16.

Across the pond for the UCI World Cups

“Then, I will head to Europe a few times, starting my World Cup season in Dublin on Dec. 1 and staying for a bit. I’m not sure exactly what my European season will look like yet—I’ll confirm in a few weeks—but these will be my main goals! All I know is I won’t stay for the whole season. I’m trying something different this year,” the multiple national champion explained. “In the past, I’ve always had more success when I can prepare well, go over, and perform over a few short weeks. My performance always declines when I stay for extended periods, and at this point in my career, I’m more motivated by quality over quantity; trying to perform really well a few times in the year, rather than doing as many World Cups as possible.”

Rochette changed up her training in 2024. Instead of regimented workouts, she began training by feel. After a solid summer, she’ll be taking a similar approach for ‘cross.

Training by feel

“For me, training by feel mostly means listening to my body and building the confidence to make decisions. We still did many sessions that were written down, and I just executed them. So yes, I really want to continue with that strategy,” she said. “Of course, when you race every weekend, there is less flexibility…you have to race when it comes and adjust your training around it. But my goal is to be confident enough to be 100 per cent honest with myself and my coach, so we can make good decisions.”

She’s also philosophical about her goals for this season.

“The main one is to enjoy it and appreciate how cool it is that I get to do this. I’ve lost my way a bit over the last few years…by being too focused on chasing goals, I was never satisfied and forgot to enjoy and appreciate it,” she said. “It made me miserable, and I found it sad that I had arrived at that point… because actually, I love riding and racing my bike. What a privilege! I don’t want to take that for granted.”

Of course, she still has some performance goals. And she loves chasing those goals.

“I can find satisfaction and fun in that, whether I actually reach the goal or not. I think I can still be better and improve on the past years.”

The ‘cross Nationals will be a goal for Rochette, and she wants to be at her best for the World Cups she decides to race, as well as the world championships.

“I’m very happy the racing season is finally here! There are new races on my calendar that I’m excited to try—Chequamegon, Gravel World Championships… that should be super fun! But ‘cross is still my favorite, so I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone at those CX races,” Rochette said. “At 31 years old, I can tell you the CX Fever is still burning hot. And I couldn’t be happier about that!”