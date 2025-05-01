Man charged after shopping cart hurled at Toronto e-bike rider

A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly shoving a shopping cart into the path of an e-bike. The act was captured on security video and widely circulated online.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. Tuesday in the east part of the city, according to a Toronto police news release issued Thursday. A man riding west on an e-bike was knocked to the ground after a shopping cart was pushed directly into his path, police said. The cyclist was later treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple charges

The suspect, Nektarios Manimanakis, is a Toronto resident. He has been charged with mischief endangering life, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm. Manimanakis is expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

The case drew attention after lawyer and cycling advocate David Shellnutt posted security camera footage of the incident on social media Wednesday. The video, shows a man walking down the sidewalk with a shopping cart before abruptly pushing it into the adjacent bike lane, was described by Shellnutt as a “deliberate act of violence.”

In the footage, the cart strikes the rider, sending him tumbling onto the pavement as the man responsible continues walking.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

“The perpetrator looks back at the harm caused and continues walking away from the scene,” Shellnutt, said, also known as the Biking Lawyer.

He added that “apparently, the cyclist sustained injuries and was taken to hospital, but details remain limited, including whether police are involved. Another e-cyclist arrived on scene first to render aid to the fallen cyclist, as the perpetrator looked back at the mayhem and harm he had caused and casually kept walking.”

The attack comes amid rising tensions over cycling infrastructure in Toronto.

In November 2024, Ontario passed Bill 212 — the Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act — allowing the province to restore vehicle lanes on Bloor Street West, Yonge Street, and University Avenue. The law, widely criticized by cycling advocates, also requires cities to get provincial approval before turning traffic lanes into bike lanes.