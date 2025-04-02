Manitoba government proposes new rules for drivers passing cyclists

The Manitoba government is proposing new regulations for drivers when driving around snowplows, tow trucks and cyclists, according to the Canadian Press.

A bill currently before the legislature would mandate that motorists stay at least 30 metres behind a snowplow on most roads. That is an increase to 100 metres on roads where the speed limit exceeds 80 km/h.

Under the proposed legislation, passing a snowplow would be illegal if blowing snow or ice crystals prevent a clear view of the road ahead.

The bill would also grant tow truck operators the authority to place traffic control devices on the road while assisting stranded drivers.

Additionally, the legislation would introduce a requirement for drivers to leave at least one metre of space when passing cyclists, replacing the current law’s vague reference to a “safe distance.”

The one-metre passing rule would align Manitoba with other provinces Canada.

In Ontario, for example, The law (Section 148(6.1) of the Highway Traffic Act) that was passed in September 2015 requires motorists to give 1 metre of space between the car and the rider.

A similar law, Ellen’s Law took effect in the province of PEI in 2017. Named in memory of Canadian cyclist Ellen Watters, the law honours the 28-year-old, who was fatally struck by a vehicle during a training ride in Sussex, N.B., in December 2016.