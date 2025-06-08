Mara Roldan after her crash in Britain: ‘Heartbroken’

Mara Roldan experienced both triumph and heartbreak at the Tour of Britain. Just 24 hours after winning Stage 2—her first WorldTour victory—she was involved in a devastating crash that resulted in a broken femur.

She now faces a long and challenging recovery. On Friday, Whitehorse’s Roldan (Picnic–PostNL) had taken a gutsy and beautiful win, out-climbing Rejanne Markus (Lidl–Trek) on the punishing final ascent near Saltburn-by-the-Sea. The 21-year-old, in her debut pro season after two strong years with Cynisca Cycling, rode her heart out in a terrific performance.

Slick roads resulted in a slew of crashes

However, the following day, during a stage marked by wet roads, she—like several other riders, including former race leader Kim Le Court (AG Insurance–Soudal)—crashed.

Later on Saturday, her team confirmed the extent of her injuries: “Unfortunately in the crash at the Tour of Britain today, Mara Roldan suffered a broken femur. She undergoes surgery tomorrow, before beginning the road to recovery at her own pace. Heal up, Mara, and we’ll see you in action when you’re ready.”

Roldan, as you can imagine, is devastated by the crash and its consequences.

A long recovery process ahead

“I don’t even know where to start. Two days ago I had the most unforgettable and special moment of my career — winning my first WWT race, and not even a full day later I’m lying in a hospital bed after experiencing the scariest crash of my life, sliding out at 70 km/h and breaking my femur. Then, getting emergency evacuated to the hospital where I am now waiting to undergo surgery this afternoon,” she said in an Instagram post.

The pro cyclist added that the contrast has been difficult to process, saying that it’s “from a high I’ll never forget to a low I never saw coming.”

Roldan said it’s more than just the physical injury—it’s also the emotional toll that is weighing on her.

“I’m devastated. Heartbroken. The kind of broken that goes beyond bones. I’ve poured everything into this sport, and to be lying here not knowing what the road ahead looks like and if I’ll even be able to ride a bike again this 2025 season is a scary and truly heartbreaking thought,” she said.

It has been inspiring to follow the young Canadian’s rise at Canadian Cycling Magazine, and the entire staff sends Roldan strength and support during her recovery. We look forward to seeing her back on the bike when the time is right.