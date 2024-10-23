Mara Roldan joins WorldTour with dsm-firmenich PostNL

Mara Roldan is moving on up! The Yukon rider has signed with dsm-firmenich PostNL from 2025–2027. Riding with Cynisca Cycling, Roldan definitely made waves in 2024. She started the season with two stage wins and a third overall at the Redlands Classic, followed by consistent performances at the Bretagne Ladies Tour and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in Europe. Returning to Canada in May, Roldan won the under-23 national time trial title and placed third in the elite road race, earning the under-23 maple leaf jersey there as well.

After heading back to Europe, she claimed her first win with a strong performance on stage two of the Volta a Portugal. Roldan’s consistency has continued, including a 14th-place overall finish at the Baloise Ladies Tour, with top-10 finishes in both a sprint stage and the time trial.

Riding with a team she’s long admired

“I am excited to be taking this next step in my cycling career with Team dsm-firmenich PostNL. I have watched this team race on television. And I’ve looked up to so many of their racers throughout my time as a cyclist. I have a fond memory of ex-rider Leah Kirchman coming to visit us at Watersley during my first junior project with the Canadian National team and giving us some team kit,” she said.

She held onto that kit for the last two years. “To think that now I get to be a part of this team myself and represent them at the top level still feels surreal,” she said. “I was immediately attracted to this team, inspired by the champions they have developed, and by the history and success they have had on the professional circuit.”

Roldan had the chance to compete against the team, and as always, was impressed and inspired to see how well they race together as a unit.

Goals for 2025

For 2025, her goal is to keep challenging herself and developing her strengths and skills as a racer.

“I am eager to explore my potential with this team and to have the opportunity to test my all-arounder abilities against the best in the world. I still have much to learn, but I am confident that with the team’s guidance, mentoring, and support, I can continue to grow,” she said. “The strengths I believe I can bring to this team are my mental resilience and grit, my ability to race multiple different terrains, conditions, and styles of races, as well as my positivity, as I always try to find the bright side and learning opportunity in every situation. I really look forward to what lies ahead.”