Mara Roldan on 2024 and riding in the WorldTour in 2025

On Wednesday, it was announced that Yukon’s Mara Roldan will be riding in the Women’s WorldTour with dsm-firmenich PostNL from 2025–2027. It’s no surprise teams had their eyes on her after a fantastic 2024. Riding for Cynisca Cycling, Roldan impressed with two stage wins and a third overall at the Redlands Classic. She followed up with strong rides at the Bretagne Ladies Tour and Volta Ciclista a Catalunya in Europe.

Back in Canada in May, Roldan won the under-23 national time trial title and placed third in the elite road race, earning the under-23 maple leaf jersey. She returned to Europe, winning stage two of the Volta a Portugal and finishing 14th overall at the Baloise Ladies Tour.

A stellar 2024 season

“My year was filled with so many highlights, it’s hard to pick just a few. I think surprising myself at Canadian Road Nationals by winning both the time trial and road race was a big confidence booster. Being in the winning breakaway with two of the most talented Canadian women and staying away until the finish was a peak moment of my season,” the 20-year-old cyclist said. “Another highlight would have to be my first UCI stage win at Volta a Portugal Femenina. Executing almost the perfect plan with the incredible help of my teammates made it special to finish it off and cross the line with my hands up.”

She was also pleased to race against the best in the world at events like the Baloise Ladies Tour, Volta Ciclista a Catalunya, and the 2024 world championships in Zurich.

Racing with the best

“It’s such a special feeling to line up beside women I’ve watched on TV for the last five years and compete against them, feeling like I belong. The experience gained from these races was huge, and those hardest moments really motivate me to keep improving,” she said.

Her growth as a rider is something she’s proud of, and she credits her Cynisca Cycling squad for helping her take the steps needed to develop.

Progress and learning

“I raced a time trial bike for the first time this year, and it’s a discipline I enjoyed and had success in, even with my lack of experience. The individual aspect, combined with the mental and physical demands, is unique. I look forward to progressing in time trials. I also got stronger at positioning in the peloton, which used to be a weakness of mine. Racing in Europe a lot, with the help and guidance of my teammates and staff, it’s now one of my stronger attributes,” she said.

She’s beyond excited for 2025: “I’m super excited to be taking the next step in my career and joining Team dsm-firmenich PostNL. I’ve watched this team race on TV and looked up to many of their riders throughout my time as a cyclist.”

As for her goals next year, Roldan wants to keep challenging herself and developing her strengths as a racer.

“I’m eager to explore my potential with the guidance and support of my new team, and to test my all-rounder abilities against the best in the world,” she said.

While she has no specific races in mind yet, she’s thrilled at the chance to race in the WorldTour and bring her strengths to the team.

Looking further ahead, Roldan has big ambitions. “Down the road, my goal is to become a top contender in the sport, to be competitive in Grand Tours and help lead a team to success. There’s still much learning and development needed to get there, but I’m motivated to take on this next chapter in my career and all the growth it will bring.”