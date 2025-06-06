Mara Roldan takes huge win at the Tour of Britain

A huge day for Whitehorse’s Mara Roldan (Picnic-PostNL) as she took her first WorldTour win on Stage 2 of the Tour of Britain Women. The 21-year-old out-climbed Rejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) to take the dub. Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) moves into the overall lead.

The decisive move came when Charlotte Kool upped the pace in the lead group. Roldan then attacked as the riders hit the finishing laps near Saltburn-by-the-Sea for the last time and held off Markus on the brutal final climb . This is Roldan’s first year in the pro ranks, after two impressive seasons with the conti squad Cynisca Cycling. It was also another strong ride from Sarah Van Dam (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team), who finished 8th, 22 seconds back. Van Dam now sits 7th overall. Roldan moves up to third in the young riders’ competition.

The third Canadian in the race, Emilie Fortin (CJ O’Shea Racing), finished 56th. Two stages remain as the race heads to Scotland for the first time—Stage 3 in Kelso, and the final day of racing in Glasgow. Olympic champ Faulkner (EF Education-Oatly) who finished second on the first stage is now in the leader’s jersey. Roldan will also wear the QOM jersey, as she sits second overall–Faulkner leads that competiton as well.

If you’d like to learn more about one of the young Canadian women making waves on the WorldTour circuit, be sure to check a recent Canadian Cycling Magazine podcast featuring her.

