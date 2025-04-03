Mara Roldan’s ‘pocket listing’ performance of the spring

In real estate, a “pocket listing” is an “exclusive” listing marketed to a select group of clients. In cycling, you could say a pocket listing is when athlete shows hidden potential that you have to do a bit of analysis to see.

Twenty-fifth place may not seem like a big result on paper because it isn’t. Elisa Longo Borghini won the race with a solo effort into Waregem, finishing 30 seconds ahead of Lotte Kopecky and Elisa Balsamo. However, Mara Roldan’s placing at Dwars door Vlaanderen embodies all kinds of positive indicators for her future. Here’s a breakdown of what makes her ride notable.

5 observations about Roldan’s ride at Dwars door Vlaanderen

1. She’s still only 20 (turning 21 next week). Only two other under-23 riders finished in the top 30.

2. These cobbled classic races are savage and can take some riders years to figure out. Learning how to position yourself and the technical skill needed to execute them well is a unique aspect of cycling.

3. It’s only her third go at a race of this style–and only 10 races so far as a pro, so it’s an impressive showing.

4. Although she’s had some setbacks this spring–illness and crashes are all part of the sport–she’s showing one of the essential skills needed to be a pro: resilience and grit. It’s a tough sport.

5. There isn’t power data from her Strava file for the race (because her bike broke and she switched to a spare), you can see some impressive numbers, especially in the 1 to 3-minute range, which is critical for the puncheur type of profile needed to excel in these races.

“With strong winds and a very competitive start list we knew we had to be sharp right from the start. I think we can be really happy with how we positioned in the first bit of the race, even with a rather young team here we fought together to stay near the front and ride aggressively when needed. Unfortunately, it got chaotic when we headed towards the first climb and some of the girls got unlucky with crashes, things split on the climbs and the wind made it really hard for them to come back,” the Team Picnic PostNL rider said. “I did my best floating in the front group until we hit the really hard cobbled climbs. “There’s a lot of positive takeaways from today’ especially from a teamwork perspective. It’s great learning as always and a really nice warm up for Flanders on Sunday!”

It will be interesting to see how she fares on some of those iconic climbs at Ronde van Vlaanderen, given her recent showing. You can catch the action on Flobikes.com.