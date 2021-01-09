Marc Hirschi joins UAE-Team Emirates

An early-2021 surprise was Team DSM’s announcement that Swiss rider Marc Hirschi was leaving the team after his breakthrough year, a season in which he won a stage of the Tour de France, earned bronze at the World Championships, won La Fleche Wallonne and came runner-up to Primoz Roglič in Liège-Bastogne-Liège. On Saturday, the rumour that he was switching to UAE-Team Emirates was confirmed.

The team made the announcement with a little skit video.

They say the Swiss are always on time… We're finally all here in UAE : 2021 let's go!#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/5tTOpjbJEF — @UAE-TeamEmirates (@TeamUAEAbuDhabi) January 9, 2021

“Hurricane” Hirschi has signed a three-year contract with the WorldTour squad, joining Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar, Rafal Majka, Diego Ulissi, Rui Costa, Fernando Gaviria and American up-and-comer Brandon McNulty.

One assumes that Hirschi was among the 59 UAE-Team Emirates riders and staff who received coronavirus vaccines this week.