Marco Pantani takes back Alpe d’Huez KOM from Jack Burke

Oh, the Internet–always a fun place to be. Toronto’s Jack Burke recently took another Strava KOM, this time on one of the most legendary climbs in cycling: Alpe d’Huez. He claimed the record on Nov. 11 from none other than 2023 Vuelta a España winner, American Sepp Kuss. Burke beat Kuss’s previous record of 36:05 by nine seconds, with a new time of 35:56, averaging 420 W with a heart rate of 178 bpm. But it seems someone wanted to remind him that Marco Pantani still went faster. Much faster.

The only problem? Strava didn’t exist back in 1995. Plus, the Pirate died tragically in 2004.

Pantani’s victory at the 1995 Tour on Alpe d’Huez was an incredible display of his climbing strength and daring. After the first switchback, Pantani attacked, with Laurent Madouas unable to keep up. He quickly passed each member of the early breakaway. Ivan Gotti was the the last to see him before Pantani powered ahead. Despite difficulties on the final corner, he set a still-standing record for the climb with an incredibly fast last 10 kilometres. His final time (for the Strava segment) would be 34:02, almost two minutes faster than Burke’s. Pantani was also riding a heavier Carrera team bike, along with heavier components and wheels. (He did save weight in the helmet and hair department, though.)

The starting point for the Strava segment is a little further up the road than the actual Alpe d’Huez records. For example, Pantani’s outright record is 37:35; Lance Armstrong holds the second fastest time at 37:36, although that was a time trial. It should also be noted that the majority of the top times on the famous climb were done by riders who were later proven to have doped.

Still, Burke’s time would still rank up there in the all-time records. Granted, the Canuck didn’t ride a full stage before. But he did achieve the time in cold temperatures, versus the searing July heat that Tour riders faced.

La foudroyante attaque de Marco Pantani dans l’Alpe d’Huez (Tour 1995). Ce jour-là, l’Italien battait un record d’ascension qui tient toujours… pic.twitter.com/tJHH97do8z — David Guénel (@davidguenel) May 4, 2021

In his Strava post, Burke wrote: “Alpe d’Huez KOM. I’ve done everything I can, and I can be proud of it. I’m still chasing my dream. I just want a chance to compete against the best.”

He also recently shattered a five-year-old Strava KOM on Italy’s legendary Mortirolo climb, overtaking Tour de France and Giro d’Italia champion Vincenzo Nibali. Burke, born in Toronto, beat the Italian’s record by a full minute. In his Strava post, he expressed hope that the feat would help him secure a WorldTour contract.

“I just want a chance at the WT. Anyone, anywhere, anytime. I’ll do whatever you want, I just want a chance against the best guys,” he wrote, adding a playful challenge: “Pogi, I’m coming for your Madone.”

It should be noted that “Pantani’s” Strava has since been flagged, surprising no one.