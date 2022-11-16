Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine races back for 2023

Some good news out of Quebec on Wednesday, it seems the Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine criteriums will be back for 2023.

The event has been cancelled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and after some hope they would return in 2022, the organizers ultimately announced it would not be going forward.

In June, the group behind the event said that after a two year pause due to the pandemic and the uncertainty related to the health measures the organization could not get everything together in time for the 2022 season.

Quebec’s cycling organization the fédération québecoise des sports cyclistes (FQSC) announced their provisional calendar for 2023, and the famous Tuesday night races were on it.

“The Mardis Cyclistes de Lachine criteriums will be back with a series of 10 events in 2023,” a statement read. “A true monument of Montreal cycling, this criterium series allows local riders to develop technical skills in the peloton in addition to offering an exceptional show to fans present on Tuesday evenings.”

The race series was founded 45 years ago and has been one of the most famous crit races in Canada, drawing not just local racers, but often some of the country’s top pros.