Marianne Vos had a brutal crash with 150 metres to go at the World Cup

The women’s UCI Cyclocross World Cup ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday. The race was close throughout, and the last lap saw plenty of action. Fem Van Empel Empel went into the penultimate lap with a 27-second gap. Maghalie Rochette had Denise Betsema in her sights for third place. The Canadian used a run-up to pass Betsema. Then Rochette started to reel in van Empel, while Marianne Vos started to pull back Eva Lechner and Betsema.

When she heard the bell Rochette was only nine seconds behind. But Vos was coming hard as well, passing Lechner and Betsema before taking over second place from Rochette.

Van Empel kept her lead but Vos was still closing fast. When Vos went to pass her inside with 150 m to go, Vos got tangled in the side netting and got in van Empel’s way. Van Empel, sportingly waited for Vos to get up but then came out of the mess and accelerated away from Vos for the triumph.

The next round of the World Cup is Saturday, December 18 in Rucphen, the Netherlands.

You can see the crash below.