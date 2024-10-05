Marianne Vos wins thrilling 2024 gravel worlds

Marianne Vos won the women’s gravel world championships in Leuven, Belgium, outkicking Lotte Kopecky on Saturday. After an early split in the peloton, Vos and Kopecky took the lead, but their cooperation was not perfect, allowing about thirty riders to catch up.

A crash further reduced the group.

As the race unfolded, a leading quartet emerged, but it soon became a two-rider battle between Vos and Kopecky. While Lorena Wiebes tried to bridge the gap alone, Vos and Kopecky worked together, leading to a two-woman sprint. They ultimately put almost four minutes into Wiebes.

There was a full Canadian contingent at the 2024 UCI women’s gravel world championships. Canadian riders included Alison Jackson in 37th, Pénélope Primeau in 68th, Lucy Hempstead in 70th, Anna Gabrielle Traxler in 88th and Kaitlyn Rauwerda in 100th.

The men’s race takes place on Sunday.

