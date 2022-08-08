Marianne Vos won in Sweden but was later DQed for using the puppy paws position

Life moves pretty fast, and in the case of Marianne Vos, so does a victory. The Jumbo-Visma rider won Sunday’s Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden road race, but only thirty minutes later was disqualified for using an illegal hand position.

UCI commissaires were shown footage of her riding with her forearms on her bars, in what is now known as “puppy paws,” a position simulating that of being on your aerobars. It was a popular way to ride at the front for pro riders for years, but in April 2021 the UCI banned it, citing safety concerns.

Trek-Segafredo’s Audrey Cordon-Ragot, who finished second in the sprint behind Vos, would be given the win.

You can check out the two seconds that would cost Vos the win below.