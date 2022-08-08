Marianne Vos won in Sweden but was later DQed for using the puppy paws position
The Dutch rider accepted the decision, but many wondered if the UCI went too far
Life moves pretty fast, and in the case of Marianne Vos, so does a victory. The Jumbo-Visma rider won Sunday’s Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden road race, but only thirty minutes later was disqualified for using an illegal hand position.
UCI commissaires were shown footage of her riding with her forearms on her bars, in what is now known as “puppy paws,” a position simulating that of being on your aerobars. It was a popular way to ride at the front for pro riders for years, but in April 2021 the UCI banned it, citing safety concerns.
Trek-Segafredo’s Audrey Cordon-Ragot, who finished second in the sprint behind Vos, would be given the win.
It’s time to bring back Cinelli Spinaci bars (and also maybe Spinergy wheels)
You can check out the two seconds that would cost Vos the win below.
It looked like Marianne Vos had won #VargardaWWT for the 4th time, but the Dutch rider was disqualified for using the illegal ‘puppy paws’ position.
Was it a harsh decision? pic.twitter.com/gCeiW1pJci
— GCN Racing (@GcnRacing) August 7, 2022