Mark Cavendish: ‘Cycling is the cleanest sport in the world’

Some big words from the Manx Missile.

Mark Cavendish has long been one of cycling’s most recognizable figures. However, even he acknowledges that the shadow of Lance Armstrong still hangs over the sport. The American, stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2013, remains a constant reference point when discussing cycling’s turbulent past.

Cycling endured decades of doping controversies. Following the Festina scandal, its apex was Armstrong’s sophisticated cheating programme. Several investigations later deemed it one of the most elaborate in sporting history. The fallout sparked countless articles, documentaries, and books, and prompted sweeping reforms aimed at restoring the sport’s credibility.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Cavendish, who is now retired, was asked whether cycling has truly moved on from the Armstrong era. He replied:

“I think so. We’ll never get away from our past as a sport, but cycling puts the time, effort, and money into combatting doping. There’ll still be people who are caught for cheating, but it’s not a way to succeed in cycling. That happens in all walks of life—business, entertainment, sport. Where there’s money, some people will cheat,” he said. “I know that, fundamentally, I believe I’ve raced in one of, if not the, cleanest sport in the world because they do the stuff to combat doping.”

Cavendish debuted at the Tour de France in 2007. (After Armstrong’s first retirement.) But he also spoke about Texan’s influence on him as a young rider. “He was an idol growing up and very supportive when I was starting out. Of course, he gained more than anyone else from the sport, and he lost more too. But I could not have achieved what I did if cycling was still like it was in the past. Twenty years on, I can talk about my experiences openly, and I firmly believe I’ve raced in one of the cleanest sports in the world because of the measures now in place.”

Cavendish’s own achievements are monumental. He holds the record for most stage wins in Tour de France history and has claimed 165 career victories. cementing his status as arguably the greatest sprinter of all time.

Whether or not his bold claim about cycling remains to be seen. Although there have not been the same kind of scandals the sport existed a few decades ago, rumours constantly swirl–including from teams Cav rode on.

And now and again there are some positives–albeit never from the big names.