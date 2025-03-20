Mark Cavendish faces criticism for his half-marathon debut

Cycling and running share a similar aerobic engine, making it unsurprising that many elite cyclists transition into strong age-group runners after retiring from cycling. However, not all athletes transition smoothly, which is something Tour de France legend Mark Cavendish discovered the hard way. After retiring from professional cycling following the 2024 Tour de France, the 39-year-old sprinting icon has taken up running.

Cavendish posted a selfie with his medal from the Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris on social media, and some of his fans and followers were less than impressed. He completed his 21.1 km debut in 1:57:08, averaging 5:33 per kilometre (8:55 per mile).

While that’s a respectable time for many amateur runners in their first half-marathon, some chirped the 35-time Tour de France stage winner for his lack of fitness, given his athletic background.

“Am I missing something here? I’m 53 and can easily do that,” one commenter wrote.”Usually, cyclists are good runners… it’s the opposite here.”

“He must’ve been in zone 0.5,” another joked. “It’s good to know I can compete with an elite sportsman.”

What made matters worse for Cavendish was the presence of another former Tour de France stage winner in the same race.Thomas Voeckler, a four-time Tour de France stage winner, finished in 1:13:21—placing fourth in his men’s 45-49 age group and 179th overall out of 48,000 participants. Voeckler, who is also six years older than Cavendish, further fuelled the fire.

Despite the criticism, numerous people came to Cavendish’s defence, applauding him for trying something new in retirement. “Not very welcoming to a new runner—we all have to start somewhere,” one commented.

“Slagging him off for his time is disgraceful. He doesn’t publicly call you out when he sees your bike times on Strava. Well done, Cavendish,” wrote another.

Cavendish’s 1:57:08 half-marathon time may not be breaking finish tapes anytime soon, but for a first attempt, it’s a solid effort—especially for someone transitioning from another sport. As Cavendish’s training continues for the 2025 Paris Marathon, he definitely deserves kudos, not criticism.