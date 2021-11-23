Mark Cavendish still in hospital

On Sunday, the British star was involved in a terrible crash during the final madison at the Ghent Six Day. Cavendish had already mentioned how the velodrome made him nervous, given it’s super-steep banking and short track.

Toward the end of the race, Gerben Thijsen lost control and caused Kenny de Ketele to abruptly veer up the banking. After his maneuver to avoid Thijsen, there was little room for any riders following him to avoid hitting the deck. The Belgian then clipped wheels with Danish rider Lasse Norman Hansen, who crashed right in front of the Manx Rocket. Both riders then careened and slid to the apron.

Cav tweeted Monday that he was going to spend another night in the hospital. “Broken ribs & a pneumothorax, the former world champ said. “In a bit of pain, but a couple of nights with the incredible staff here at Ghent by University Hospital.”

This year was an incredible year for the Manx missile. Cavendish won stages four, six, ten and 1 of the Tour de France, bringing his total of Tour de France stage victories to 34, tying the all-time record with Eddy Merckx. On the race’s final stage to the Champs-Élysées, Cavendish missed out on the win, finishing third behind Wout van Aert and Jasper Philipsen, but still winning the green jersey for the second time in his career, a decade after he first achieved this in 2011.