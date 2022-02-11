Mark Cavendish is back! The Manx Missile took his first win of the year

It was a heck of an off-season for Mark Cavendish. The Manx Missile suffered a horrific crash during one of the events at the Ghent Six Day, suffering two broken ribs and a collapsed lung. The crash happened at the end of the race when Gerben Thijsen lost control and caused Kenny de Ketele to abruptly veer up the banking. After his maneuver to avoid Thijsen, there was little room for any riders following him to avoid hitting the deck. The Belgian then clipped wheels with Danish rider Lasse Norman Hansen, who crashed right in front of the Manx Rocket. Both riders then careened and slid to the apron.

Cav was in the ICU for a week. When he was finally released, there was little respite for him. While recovering from his fall former world champion Cavendish, his wife Peta and their children were violently robbed on Nov. 27.

The police said that “This was undoubtedly a targeted incident at the home of a celebrated British Olympian, who at the time was recovering from significant injuries resulting from a crash whilst competing, which was well publicized. Our investigation is moving along at pace and we are following a number of lines of inquiry as we seek to catch those responsible.”

Following an investigation, the authorities arrested three men, charging them with assault and burglary.

But after a tumultuous few months, it seems like the Brit is back to his winning ways.

During the first stage of the Tour of Oman, he took second. And on Thursday, Cav took the win in stage 2. Check out the sprint below.