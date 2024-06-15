Mark Cavendish knighted ahead of Tour de France

Mark Cavendish is headed into this year’s Tour de France aiming to surpass Eddy Merckx record of 34 stage wins. The two are currently tied for that astounding total. But, before he takes on that challenge, the Manx Missile earned another honour. As part of the King’s birthday celebrations, Cavendish was knighted.

So that’s Sir. Missile to you, now.

Whether or not Cavendish surpasses Merckx this July, his historic career already makes him worthy of the honour. Sir. Cav has a dizzying 164 professional victories, including those 34 Tour de France stage wins. Along with his prolific ability to win, Cavendish is known for his aggressive style of racing. That style has, on occasion, led to Cavendish being at odds with other racers as well as occasionally race umpires. As brusk as he was on the bike, the latter half of his long career has seen Cavendish become quite affable personality off the bike, especially on social media.

Chris Boardman was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) at the same ceremony. Boardman won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in track pursuit and is now the chair of Sport England.

Cavendish joins a rather exclusive club of Knighted cyclists. Chris Hoy, Bradley Wiggins and Jason Kenny are all KBE’s for their exploits on two wheels while five-time gold medalist Laura Kenny was recently made a Dame, making them a true royal couple of cycling.

No word yet on whether or not Cavendish is allowed to carry a sword into battle on the roads of France this summer.