Mark Cavendish powers to first Giro d’Italia stage win in nine years

Mark Cavendish earned his 16th Giro d’Italia victory on Sunday’s slow third stage, the final day of the 105th edition in Hungary. It was his first Giro stage victory since 2013. Mathieu van der Poel, who finished in the pack, retained the pink jersey before the first rest day.

The Course

Sunday was finally one for the sprinters, 201 km from Kaposvár to Balatonfüred with a Cat. 4 peaking 12 km from the line.

It’s the flattest day of the weekend and a first opportunity for the sprinters to fight for victory at the #Giro: 201 kilometers from Budapest to Balatonfured. pic.twitter.com/kNkTD1nzRd — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) May 8, 2022

The route encouraged a breakaway, although early days meant it would be small. The same two Drone Hopper fellows who escaped on Stage 1, Mattia Bais and Filippo Tagliani, bounced clear again, this time with Samuele Rivi of EOLO-Kometa. At the midway point, the trio had a 3:00 gap.

Several teams gave Alpecin-Fenix a hand in pulling the peloton: Lotto-Soudal, Groupama-FDJ and Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè. The escape came to heel with 28 km remaining.

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) attacked over the top of the Cat. 4 climb, but there were too many teams riding with intent for him to solo to the win. There was plenty of slicing and dicing on the way to the red kite.

Quick Step led under the kite. Michael Mørkøv launched Cavendish from 300 metres out and the Manx Missile held off Fernando Gaviria on his left and Arnaud Démare on the right.

Monday is the first of three rest days in the 105th edition. The race transfers to Sicily where Tuesday’s stage has a summit finish atop Mount Etna.

2022 Giro d’Italia Stage 3

1) Mark Cavendish (Great Britain/Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl) 4:56:39

2) Arnaud Démare (France/Groupama-FDJ) s.t.

3) Fernando Gaviria (Colombia/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

2022 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) 9:43:50

2) Simon Yates (Great Britain/BikeExchange-Jayco) +0:11

3) Tom Dumoulin (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) +0:16