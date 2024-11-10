Mark Cavendish retirement update

Mark Cavendish has finally shared an update on his retirement: Sunday was his last pro race. Well, sort of a race. It’s the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium, an exhibition event with results likely prearranged. Still, it was his final one.

Up until an Instagram post on Saturday, he had been especially tight-lipped about his plans. He initially intended to retire in 2023 but had to leave the Tour de France prematurely, just one win short of breaking the all-time stage win record he shared with Eddy Merckx. During Stage 5 of the 2024 Tour, Cavendish made history. Early in the race, Tadej Pogačar narrowly avoided a crash after swerving to miss a sign marking a traffic island, but he held onto the yellow jersey. With his victory, Cavendish took the record outright, hitting 35 wins—a stunning moment for cycling fans as he returned from retirement for one last season.

At the presentation for the 2025 Tour, the 39-year-old spoke about his 2024 Tour experience and hinted at what might lie ahead.

“After a Tour, as a rider, you always think: I’ll never do this again. But after a few days, you miss it again; you miss the adrenaline. Will I return as a rider in the Tour? We’ll see,” he said, sparking speculation he might come back for another season at 40.

However, he made it clear this won’t be happening.

“Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career. I am lucky enough to have done what I love for almost 20 years, and I can now say that I have achieved everything I can on the bike. Cycling has given me so much, and I love the sport. I’ve always wanted to make a difference in it, and now I’m ready to see what the next chapter holds. Thank you, everyone,” he posted.

