Mark Cavendish returns to Deceuninck-Quick Step

Greatest sprinter in history receives one-year contract

Mark Cavendish Photo by: Sirotti
December 5, 2020

In the twilight of his career, Brit Mark Cavendish has signed a one-year contract with Deceuninck-Quick Step, a team he raced for between 2013 and 2015. After four seasons with Dimension Data and a year with Bahrain-McLaren, the 35-year-old Manx Missile is back with the Belgian squad, his contract for one year.

Cavendish’s palmares is stunning: 146 pro wins including 30 stage wins in the Tour de France, the 2008 Milan-San Remo and the 2011 world road championship. He has claimed the points jerseys in all three Grand Tours. The Dimension Data years were stingy ones: 2016 was the last year he had more than one win, while 2017 and 2018 produced one triumph each. He hasn’t won since 2018.

Cavendish’s last win: Stage 3 of the 2018 Dubai Tour with Dimension Data. Photo: Sirotti

On Saturday Cavendish posted an allusion to Quick Step’s nickname, the Wolfpack, on Twitter.

The team was more direct about the announcement.

Deceuninck-Quick Step’s main sprinter is Irishman Sam Bennett. He had seven wins in 2020, including two in the Tour de France and one in the Vuelta a España. He also earned the points jersey in the Tour.