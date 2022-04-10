Marta Cavalli wins biggest race of her career at Amstel Gold Race

Marta Cavalli attacked a high-powered group over the top of the Cauberg to become the first Italian to win the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday. Cavalli’s compatriot Elisa Balsamo, winner of three rounds of the WorldTour in a week, keeps the overall WorldTour lead after coming eighth. Olivia Baril was the top Canadian.

The Course

The women faced 19 ascents across 128.5 km, and when they reached the first climb of the Cauberg, 800 meters of 6.5 percent with a maximum of 12.8 percent, they would enter the final three 17.9 km finishing laps. Each circuit contained a combination of Geulhemmerberg, Bemelerberg and Cauberg. From the crest of the last Cauberg climb, there were only 1.6 km to the finish line in Berg en Terblijt.

The Canadian contingent was Magdeleine Vallieres and Sara Poidevin of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, Leah Kirchmann of Team DSM and Olivia Baril of Valcar-Travel & Service. All four finished the race.

After 40 km and three hills, an initial move had been brought back and a duo of Anna Henderson and Pauliena Rooijakkers were the next to break clear. But on the Eyserbosweg with 70 km remaining, a high-powered group containing Annamiek van Vleuten and packed with SD Worx riders bridged over.

The Keutenberg split this group, Demi Vollering, van Vleuten and Katarzyna Niewiadoma going clear, but after the first passage of the Cauberg the breakaway was back to an octet and the peloton wasn’t far behind.

🚨 50 km to go for the women at #AGR2022 and we have a very, very strong leading group of 8: Henderson, Vollering, van den Broek-Blaak, van Dijk, Niewiadoma, Van Vleuten, Lippert and Santesteban are 30" ahead of the peloton!

Follow the race live in our ticker! #AGR22 — UCI_WWT (@UCI_WWT) April 10, 2022

On the Geulhemmerberg, the fugitive group received a reinforcement. It would take the first passage of the Bemelerberg with 40 km remaining to lasso the octet. This spurred a flurry of attacks in the peloton.

Pauliena Rooijakkers, who was already in a breakaway, bolted on the second climb of Geulhemmerberg. Two riders joined her with 28 km remaining.

#AGR2022 🇳🇱@AmandaSpratt has made it into a fresh move of 3 riders and they have 28 seconds on the peloton 👊 The attacks are coming and going in the pack behind with 23km left to race! pic.twitter.com/9to2lDDkc5 — Team BikeExchange-Jayco (@GreenEDGEteam) April 10, 2022

On the way to the second ascent of the Cauberg, the trio had a chasing duo pursuing them. It was the toil of SD Worx that sewed up the race on the final lap just before the Bemelerberg.

First SD Worx’s Niamh Fisher-Black and then Marlen Reusser attacked on the Bemelerberg. Van Vleuten closed the moves down. It was Marta Cavalli’s Norwegian FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope teammate Stine Borgli who made the next surge.

Stine was returned to the 40-strong peloton before the final Cauberg. There, Cavalli skipped away after van Vleuten lit the fireworks and created a front seven.

Cavalli clung tenaciously to her lead although it looked like she would fade before the line. It was only her team’s second victory of the season.

2022 Amstel Gold Race

1) Marta Cavalli (Italy/FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) 3:17:41

2) Demi Vollering (The Netherlands/Team SD Worx) +0:04

3) Liane Lippert (Germany/Team DSM) s.t.

22) Olivia Baril (Canada/Valcar-Travel & Service) +0:29

63) Leah Kirchmann (Canada/DSM) +4:18

72) Sara Poidevin (Canada/EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) +6:42

90) Magdeleine Vallieres (Canada/EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) 10:45