Martijn Tusveld’s was absolutely wrecked after his crash in the Giro D’Italia

Team DSM’s Martijn Tusveld’s bike was just demolished after crashing at the end of stage two at the Giro d’Italia. Thankfully he was OK after the fall, but his bike was going to the bin.

Jonathan Milan of Bahrain-Victorious, took his first-ever Grand Tour road stage in a bunch sprint. He also got to wear the purple points jersey with. Overall leader Remco Evenepoel had a relatively easy ride and finished safely in the bunch.

The crash, which took place towards the end of the race, saw multiple riders hit the deck. With just 3.8 km to go, Tusveld went down and his Scott Foil RC was broken in two places. The Dutch rider careened into a barrier on the right hand side of the road.

His team mechanics swapped bikes in a quick change, and he got back going. Check out the video of the post-race chaos below, and check out the poor bike.

R.I.P. Scott Foil RC. May your memory be a blessing.