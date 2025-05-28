Martinelli conscious and stable after terrifying Giro crash

Alessio Martinelli was taken to hospital on Tuesday following a frightening crash on the descent into San Valentino during stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia. The 24-year-old VF Group–Bardiani CSF–Faizanè rider appeared to lose control on a wet corner, slid across the road and under a roadside barrier, and fell into a ravine reportedly 9 to 15 metres deep.

In footage shared by journalist René Bugner, Martinelli’s crash unfolds in seconds—his rear wheel steps out, and he is helpless as he skids toward the guardrail and disappears from view.

Could have been much, much worse

The Giro d’Italia’s official X account was quick to confirm Martinelli as the rider involved, adding that “ambulances and the medical teams are by his side.”

The crash by Alessio Martinelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè) on the descent looked very dangerous. Luckily he didn't hit a post or anything, but where did he end up?

His team later issued a statement on X: “Martinelli, victim of a fall, was taken to the hospital. He is currently conscious, and his condition is stable.”

Photos from the scene showed blood around Martinelli’s mouth as he was carried out of the ravine on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance. A further update from the team brought some relief: “Fortunately,” they wrote, medical examinations “have ruled out fractures.” The only confirmed injuries were trauma to “the chin and right buttock.”

Martinelli remains under observation, but his condition is not considered life-threatening.

Now that he's confirmed out of any danger for his health, here are the dramatic photos of Alessio Martinelli's rescue. He slided under the guardrails and fell into a 15 meters ravine. Quite a miracle that he escaped without any serious injuries.

Osgood, Ont.’s Derek Gee once again climbed the GC, reaching fourth after placing fifth on a chaotic Stage 16. Tuesday’s mountain stage, slowed early by rain, saw Primož Roglič crash out and Juan Ayuso crack. Christian Scaroni won from a breakaway, leading an all-Italian podium. Isaac del Toro held the pink jersey by 26 seconds under heavy pressure.

Stage 17 of the 2025 Giro d’Italia is set for more fireworks, packing 3,800 m of climbing into just 155 km from San Michele all’Adige to Bormio. Riders face a steady ascent through Val di Sole before hitting the first big test, the Passo del Tonale. But the day’s main feature is the notorious Mortirolo, climbed from Monno—12.6 km at an average of 7.6 per cent, with punishing ramps hitting 16 per cent.