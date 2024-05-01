Maryland man arrested after firing at cyclists in charity ride

A Maryland man who shot at cyclists participating in a charity ride over the weekend in Calvert County is now confronting multiple criminal charges, as reported by the sheriff’s office.

According to authorities, on Saturday, at approximately 10:10 a.m., deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the 4600 block of Hardesty Road in Huntingtown, following reports of shots fired.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that two cyclists participating in the charity ‘End Hunger’ Bike Ride were riding their bicycles on Hardesty Road when a pickup truck travelling behind them engaged in ‘road rage’,” the police report read.

Bustin also tried to force cyclists off the road

David Earl Bustin, 66, from Huntingtown, who was driving the pickup truck, maneuvered around the victims in an effort to force them off the road. Continuing along Hardesty Road, the truck then pulled into a driveway, where Bustin took out a shotgun and discharged three rounds towards the cyclists.

Bustin was located and then promptly taken into custody. Following this, a search warrant was carried out at his house, leading to the recovery of three expended shotgun shells and a Winchester Model 1300 shotgun. Bustin was then transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he faces charges of two counts of First-Degree Assault and two counts of Reckless Endangerment.

A ride dedicated to combat food insecurity

The “End Hunger” Bike Ride in Maryland is a community-driven event dedicated to combating food insecurity. Cyclists of all ages and backgrounds come together to raise awareness and funds for hunger relief programs in the region. With routes ranging from scenic countryside paths to urban trails, participants embark on a journey filled with camaraderie and purpose.

Along the way, they engage with local communities, spreading the message of compassion and solidarity. Through their collective effort, the event aims to make a tangible impact, providing meals for families in need and fostering a sense of unity in the fight against hunger.

It is a fully supported event with routes ranging from 25 km to 100 km.

Could face 25 years in jail

According to court documents, Bustin informed Detective William Freeland of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office that he discharged his shotgun when the cyclists were approximately 20 yards away, claiming he was simply “unloading his shotgun.”

In Maryland, First-Degree Assault is classified as a felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, since it is a violent crime. Reckless Endangerment, on the other hand, is a misdemeanor punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $5000.

Shooter missed the cyclists

Bustin has secured legal representation and was released from county jail upon posting a $1000 bond, with a commitment to appear in court at a date yet to be determined.

Thankfully, none of the shots hit the cyclists. Riders immediately called the police which resulted in his prompt arrest.