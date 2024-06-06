Home > News

Massive crash involving Evenepoel and Roglič neutralizes wet Critérium du Dauphiné stage

No winner for Stage 5 and no times taken

It looked like the story of the Critérium du Dauphiné’s fifth stage would be two soggy breakaways being reeled in after the last of four climbs before a nervous sprint in Saint-Priest, but the wet roads caused a massive crash including many GC favourites with 21 km to go and the race was neutralized. The cycling world held its breath as Tour de France favourites Remco Evenepoel and Primož Roglič went down on the slick pavement.

Roglic had already crashed in the 76th Critérium du Dauphiné.

It was on the descent of Cat. 4 Côte de Bel Air that at least 30 riders hit the pavement. Immediately the race organizers neutralized the stage and the lucky few that escaped the carnage stopped up the road, as did the two fugitives.

Race leader Evenepoel and second-place Roglič, who both are racing for the first time since crashing out of the Itzulia Basque Country in April, were victims of the wreck. Eighth-place Juan Ayuso was heavily bandaged.

The race leader sits on the deck gathering himself after the crash.

Riders of different teams helped each other out of the wreckage.

Visma-Lease a Bike’s disappointing 2024 continued as both Dylan van Baarle and Steven Kruijswijk, who are supposed to race the Tour de France, were taken to the hospital.

After around a half hour, the race organizers cancelled the stage, declaring that the peloton would ride, not race, to Saint-Priest and that there would be no winner for Stage 5 and no times taken.