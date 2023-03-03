Matej Mohoric is using a dropper post for Strade Bianche because Matej Mohoric

Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) won the 2022 Milan-San Remo in fabulous fashion, using a dropper post to smoke the competition by riding away from the field on the descent. It appears like he’ll be using the same tech for Saturday’s Strade Bianche.

Dropper posts are nothing new in the mountain bike world, as well as some gravel races. But the Slovenian shocked road cycling fans when he used it to win MSR. To make it work, you hit a remote switch at the handlebars, and use your weight to lower your saddle.

That means on a steep downhill you can keep your weight back and lower your centre of gravity. Once the descent is finished you hit the remote and raise your backside and it returns to the previous height.

There’s quite a few downhills at Strade Bianche, some on gravel. So it might be an advantage to have added stability.