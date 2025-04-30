Mathias Guillemette impressive in France

Mathias Guillemette has begun his debut with the Tudor Pro Cycling U23 squad with a solid spring campaign—including a 7th at the Tour de Bretagne.

Emil Toudal (Team ColoQuick) claimed Stage 5 of the Tour de Bretagne with a powerful solo win in Guenrouët, outsmarting his breakaway companions after a long day up the road. The stage from Erdeven was aggressive from the start, with five riders eventually forming the day’s move under hot, draining conditions. Guillemette, from Trois-Rivières, Que., took second in the bunch sprint.

The day was full of some solid teamwork from Wanty-NIPPO-ReUz, Tudor Pro Cycling U23, and CIC U Nantes, but the peloton never fully closed the gap. In the final kilometres, Jackson Medway (Tudor) launched a late solo attack but was caught just before the line—only for Toudal to counter and ride clear for the win. Behind, a crash with 500 metres to go split the bunch. Felix Orn-Kristoff (Wanty-NIPPO-ReUz) was briefly thought to have lost the yellow jersey, but the three-kilometre rule saved him—by just one second over Medway.

The past several years his focus has been on the track. He’s raced all the biggest events like the Track Champions League and Paris Olympics. For 2025, he changed his focus to the road, signing with Fabian Cancellara’s devo squad. And it looks like his speed from the boards is working well for him.

The Tour de Bretagne concludes Thursday with Stage 7 from Landébia to Plancoët for a total of 159.2 km.