Mathias Guillemette takes huge win in France

Well, that didn’t take long.

Trois-Rivières’ Mathias Guillemette (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) sprinted to victory Thursday on Stage 2 of the Tour Alsace, a 150.6-km route between Europa-Park in Germany and Sélestat in France’s Bas-Rhin region.

Guillemette edged out Germany’s Jonathan Malte Rottmann (Germany) and Estonia’s Romet Papjur (Red Bull-BORA-Hansgrohe) to claim the win.

With the stage win, Guillemette also takes over the race lead and will wear the yellow jersey heading into Stage 3.

This is the first year for the 23-year-old riding for the Tudor Pro Cycling Devo team. The past few years his focus was the track, but after the Olympics he decided to shift gears and see how he would fare in Europe. So far, so good. In April, he took second in the bunch sprint at the Tour de Bretagne, good enough for seventh overall. He also recently won the 2025 national crit championships.

He was also featured on the Canadian Cycling Magazine podcast, where editor Matthew Pioro did a deep dive on how he landed on Tudor. Give it a listen, and be sure to cheer him on for Stage 3. It’s a leg-breaker — Velleminfroy to La Planche des Belles Filles, for a total of 141.4 very tough kilometres.

