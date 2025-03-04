Mathieu van der Poel annihilates at Samyn Classic

Mathieu van der Poel kicked off his road season in style, taking a win at the Ename Samyn Classic. The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider had a godly sprint in the final kilometre, leaving French hopes Paul Magnier and Emilien Jeannière miles behind.

The race, formerly known as Le Samyn, is packed with cobbled sections that always make for a tough, unpredictable battle. Van der Poel only decided to do the race, considered the first big opening race in the Walloon Region, at the last minute.

He was originally set to begin his season at Tirreno-Adriatico but decided to race on Tuesday because there was rain in Spain, where the trains.

The 200-km race began with an early break with eight riders. The peloton didn’t let them get too far, and as the final hour approached, the fireworks began. With 70 kilometres to go,

Alpecin-Deceuninck hit the front, setting up a classic VdP move. He attacked but was brought back.

In the end, it all came down to a sprint on the cobbled Rue de Belle Vue. Van der Poel timed it perfectly, launched first, and simply wrecked everyone. It was quite the statement win to start the season. Dylan Bibic (Israel Premier Tech Academy) was the sole Canadian in the race but did not finish.

Wiebes dominates Samyn des Dames

In the women’s race, Lorena Wiebes took an impressive victory at Le Samyn des Dames. The European champion from SD Worx-Protime outsprinted Linda Zanetti, while Lara Gillespie took third.

Unlike in the men’, the women’s race began with no early breakaways. Midway through, Deborah Veerman and Cleo Kiekens attempted to escape but were quickly reeled in. A surge on the Côte des Nonettes by Liv AlUla Jayco saw Ruby Roseman-Gannon briefly break away, but SD Worx-Protime responded swiftly to bring the race back together.

In the final kilometres, Eugenia Bujak launched a solo attack but was caught seven kilometres from the finish. On the last cobbled sector of Rue de Belle Vue, Wiebes powered ahead, leaving her rivals behind to secure a dominant win.

For the 25-year-old, this marked the 97th victory of her professional career. Mara Roldan (Team Picnic PostNL) finished 49th, Simone Boilard (Uno-X Mobility) was 50th, and Mathilde Huot (VZW KDM – Pack Cycling Team) was 78th.

