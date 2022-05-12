Mathieu van der Poel calling Stage 6 on Strava “the easiest race I’ve ever done” is the best
The 200 km race was won by DémarePhoto by: Sirotti
We all love easy days. Coffeeshop rides. A nice little spin to the lake with friends. For the Alpecin-Fenix rider, an easy ride sounds like a 200 km flat stage of the Giro.
On Thursday, Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) took the stage ahead of Caleb Ewan Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) in a photo finish. This is his second stage in a row. Yesterday Arnaud Démare didn’t have to deal with Mark Cavendish and Caleb Ewan in Wednesday’s bunch sprint in Messina, Sicily, and the Frenchman also took a victory.
MvdP was happy to cruise in the pack, after earlier stages where he took some fine results, including a win and a podium. He’d been training hard for the Giro in Spain the week prior. At a training camp he was doing some serious efforts: multiple hill intervals for a minute up a climb that has a similar gradient to the opening stage, a 195 km ride from Budapest to Visegrád.
Thursday, however, he was content to take it easy, perhaps looking ahead to more stage victories.
The Dutchman finished the 200.10km in 5:12:36, with an average wattage of 159W. As you can see, Strava doesn’t lie, and it wasn’t a particularly tough stage for him, and shows that he truly is a talent when a five hour stage in one of the biggest races in the world can be a breeze.
