Mathieu van der Poel is back riding – on the trainer

Mathieu van der Poel crashed twice during Sunday’s Mountain Bike World Cup in Nové Město, suffering a small avulsion fracture in the scaphoid. That is a wrist bone often vulnerable in falls. Despite the injury, the multiple world champion was back on the bike within two days. In a video posted to Instagram, he’s seen training indoors with a brace supporting his wrist.

The Dutchman had been scheduled to head to La Plagne, France on Monday for a high-altitude training camp. However, the injury means he’ll miss at least the start of that block. His team expects more clarity on his condition later in the week following a fresh medical check-up. That assessment will also determine what will happen with his race schedule.

“This type of injury requires a cautious and carefully monitored recovery process. So, the timeline for resuming training and competition will depend on the evolution of swelling and pain over the coming days. At this stage, it is therefore premature to provide a definitive prognosis. Or to outline the trajectory of the coming weeks,” a statement read. “Consequently, Mathieu van der Poel will not travel to La Plagne for the first days of the planned altitude training camp.”

The injury will be subject to continued and intensive medical evaluation throughout the week, the team said.

Crashes that screw up seasons

In recent years, several high-profile cyclists have had big crashes that seriously derailed their seasons. In 2023, Tadej Pogačar broke his wrist, which had a big effect on his Tour de France prep. In 2024, Jonas Vingegaard had a terrible crash that threatened the rest of his season. Wout van Aert, Primož Roglič, and Remco Evenepoel have also had collisions and crashes which threw plans amok for their respective seasons. Hopefully the Alpecin – Deceuninck rider can recover as quickly as possible so fans can see him in July in France.