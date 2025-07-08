Mathieu van der Poel laughs off TT and yellow jersey

Alpecin–Deceuninck has had a great—but also tough—start to the Tour. Jasper Philipsen took a stage, and yellow and green—only to crash out on Stage 2. His teammate, Mathieu van der Poel, however, took a win and the yellow, a bittersweet win for the squad.

On Tuesday, van der Poel looked like he might just do it again. On a parcours that may not have entirely suited him—despite the Classics-like route—he ended up close, but no Pogačigar. The Slovenian took a magnificent win—his 100th. Tadej Pogačar also made a statement by briefly dropping his number one rival Jonas Vingegaard. Although he may not have realized it at the time (undoubtedly his team at UAE – Emirates has let him know the Visma–Lease a Bike rider was popped on the final climb, only to rejoin) it was definitely a good day for him.

Van der Poel definitely wanted the win.

“At first I was a little disappointed,” van der Poel said to WielerFlits. “I would have loved to win in that yellow jersey. But I think the strongest wins. I think I can also be happy that I am still there. When I looked around, they were climbers and GC riders. I think I can be proud. When I started the sprint, I obviously hoped that there would still be something in it. But I soon felt that I had to sit down.”

The former world road champion said that he was careful to be at the front when all hell broke loose. He said the pace was very high on the last climbs. “Especially Visma | Lease a Bike rode as a team to that very last climb. I think everyone was already on the rivet.”

Next up is a TT. And there are tonnes of heavyweights (erm, featherweights, really) that will be putting in some mega-fast times. Olympic TT champion Remco Evenepoel will be looking for a win, and to make back some time. Vingegaard and Pogi will square off. Van der Poel is no slouch in the time trials. But this is the Tour de France, and he’s going up against some tough company.

“Whether I still have it after the time trial? No,” he said with a laugh. “That chance is very small. Of course I’m going to try to ride as fast as possible, but realistically I’ll lose the jersey tomorrow.”

MvDP said he will do his best in the maillot… erm, combinaison, jaune, “but there are just a lot better time triallists. Starting with Tadej, who is just at the same time. I’m just going to try to enjoy it.”

Stage 5’s TT is 33 km, and should be a doozy. Check back with Canadian Cycling Magazine to see who wins the race against time.