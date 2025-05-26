Mathieu van der Poel medical update: It ain’t good

Mathieu van der Poel’s double crash during the mountain bike race in Nové Město has turned out to have some crappy consequences. He was examined at the hospital in Herentals, Belgium on Sunday night. According to Sporza, both Van der Poel and his team expressed concern about a potentially significant injury. And now his team has confirmed it.

The Dutchman had a rough start to the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic. The reigning cyclocross and gravel world champion—and former road world champion—crashed early while trying to move up through the field. He remounted and continued, only to crash again shortly after. Ultimately, he withdrew from the race after falling too far behind.

It was, to say the least, a disappointing return for the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider. Though he had previously claimed three World Cup wins, a national title, and a European championship, those victories dated back to 2021. His last completed mountain bike race before Sunday had been the Paris Olympic test event in 2023.

His team said that Following his double crash during the Whoop UCI MTB World Series on Sunday in Nové Město, van der Poel has been diagnosed with a minor avulsion fracture of the scaphoid bone, indicative of ligament damage to the wrist.

“This type of injury requires a cautious and carefully monitored recovery process. The timeline for resuming training and competition will depend on the evolution of swelling and pain over the coming days. At this stage, it is therefore premature to provide a definitive prognosis or to outline the trajectory of the coming weeks,” a statement read. “Consequently, Mathieu van der Poel will not travel to La Plagne for the first days of the planned altitude training camp.

The injury will be subject to continued and intensive medical evaluation throughout the week, the team said. Further assessments, scheduled towards the end of the week, may offer greater clarity regarding his program and the potential for participation in the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Tadej Pogacar suffeed a similar injury in his leadup to the 2023 Tour de France. He missed many of the key leadup races, and raced only at his national champs before entering the Tour. Although he placed second overall, he would falter in crucial stages–a radical difference to the 2024 edition.