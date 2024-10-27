Mathieu van der Poel raced against a car….and won

We all know that Mathieu van der Poel loves cars—but he beat one in a thrilling showdown at the La Nucia cycling criterium in Spain on Saturday.

Van der Poel, who adores his Lamborghini, was racing alongside other famous pros, including 44-year-old Alejandro Valverde.

Highlights of the event, posted by former pro Erik Dekker, featured van der Poel racing against multiple world rally champion Sébastien Loeb. The criterium began with a points race, where local Spanish rider Pablo Castrillo just beat former road world champion van der Poel in a photo finish. (Things that make you go ‘hmm.’)

¡Menuda prueba la que acabamos de presenciar! 😱 Los ciclistas se han enfrentado en un reto épico que puso a prueba su resistencia y velocidad. 🚴🏻‍♂️🔝 El primero en cruzar la linea de meta ha sido PABLO CASTRILLO. ¡Enhorabuena Campeón! 🤩 @pablocastrillo_ pic.twitter.com/KPJ0isoLcB — granfondolanucia (@gflanucia) October 26, 2024

Castrillo, was eliminated early in the subsequent elimination race, which van der Poel won, securing the overall title. But that was when the fun began.

The best part of the event was a contest where several cyclists raced against a rally car. Van der Poel impressively bested Loeb, while seemingly ageless Valverde also triumphed over six-time Spanish rally champion Miguel Foster. The spectacular sight of van der Poel beating a car follows other off-season delights on the Internet, including his rival Wout van Aert dressed as a singing squirrel on The Masked Singer.

Check out some of the action below. Thank you Internet, for once again delivering.