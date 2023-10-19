Mathieu van der Poel to do his first pro race in Spain

Just when you thought he was out, they pull MvdP back in. The world champion will be at the startline of the Madrid Criterium on Oct. 28.

He announced the news in Spanish on the organizer’s Instagram.

After Van der Poel won the rainbow jersey in August, he did four more one-day races on the road. But after he did what was to be his last race, The Super 8 Classic, he was supposed to end his road season. (By the way, he won that one.) Madrid Criterion. What’s shocking is that this will be the Dutchman’s first time racing in Spain!

Other riders set to duke it out in the Spanish capital are locals like Juan Ayuso, Omar Fraile and Marc Soler, among others.

The news comes after his older brother recently announced he would be retiring from the pro peloton. In Davide van der Poel’s last race, the Sluitingsprijs Putte-Kapellen, he finished second.

In 2022, the Madrid Criterium was won by Tadej Pogačar.

Check out MvdP’s excellent Spanish below.