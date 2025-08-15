Home > News

Mathieu van der Poel unsure of form in first race back after Tour

The Dutch superstar is heading to the Renewi Tour, after abandoning Tour de France

Mathieu van der Poel unsure of form in first race back after Tour Photo by: Sirotti
August 15, 2025
Share on SMS

Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin–Deceuninck is ready to race … well, maybe. He is set to race the Renewi Tour soon, his first race back after leaving the Tour de France early. The five-day stage race takes place in Belgium – and the former road world champion won overall five years ago.

“I have good memories of the Renewi Tour, especially my victory in 2020. Last year I was in a good position, until knee pain after a near-crash in the time trial unfortunately forced me to skip the final stage,” he on the race’s Instagram. “This summer I haven’t raced since abandoning the Tour de France so it’s a bit of a question how the form is. But the course suits me. Especially the stage finishing in Geraardsbergen on the third day is one I have marked in red.”

Mathieu van der Poel: ‘I sometimes wonder how the others recover so well’

Van der Poel was having a great 2025 Tour de France before getting sick. He won a stage, wore the yellow jersey – and went in an epic 171-km break with his teammate Jonas Rickaert. The duo rode through the heat – with Rickaert eventually getting dropped with 10 km to go. Then it was just MVDP versus the peloton. The sweat-caked Dutchman was caught with a heart-breaking 700 m to go – but it was an incredible race.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Renewi Tour (@renewitour)

Rickaert, however, was rewarded for his brilliant ride as he tried to help launch his teammate to a victory. “Jonas had a dream to one day be on the Tour podium, for the combativity award. I was going to help him with that today,” he said.

Where does the name of the race come from? Great question. Renewi is a European waste management and recycling company — hence the name of the race.

The first stage of the Renewi Tour is Terneuzen to Breskens for a total of 182.6 km