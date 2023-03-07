Mathieu van der Poel warming up on Zwift before a WorldTour time trial is brilliant marketing

Real life is not virtual life. Everyone knows that. Whether it’s Fortnite or Zwift, there are considerable..differences. Although many cyclists have embraced riding indoors on virtual courses, from London to Paris and back, some argue it’s not quite the same. And that’s true. As great as virtual cycling platforms are–a.k.a video games, it’s never the same as riding outside. But it’s getting closer. A two-hour training ride is doable now. No longer must one stare at the wall counting the minutes. You can jump on Zwift and do Watopia over. And over. And over.

And listen, at Canadian Cycling Magazine, cycling is cycling. Of course riding outside is the bomb. But riding inside in crappy weather is more and more a viable alternative.

What’s cool is during the first stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) went full-Matrix on us cycling fans.

Zwift is an amazing training tool for hundreds of thousands around the 🌎, and I love seeing its functionality on full display with this collaboration! A look back to MVDP’s Watopia warmup immediately prior to launching off the start ramp in the opening 🥶TT at @TirrenAdriatico pic.twitter.com/hQFnpDioB5 — Atlanta Rouleur Collection (@AtlantaRouleur) March 7, 2023

The CX world champion, who wears his Zwift sponsorship on the sleeve of his sock, warmed up…online.

To all the pundits who prefer riding outside in crappy weather (listen, same,) it’s still sort of rad. Here’s a guy warming up on his TT bike by the team van, but also…online. You can see/witness/get passed by the Dutchman do some openers at 600ish watts as he gets ready.

Even for the haters of tech..this is still kinda cool. Imagine being able to see Greg LeMond wam up in 1989 before that time trial to Paris.