Mathieu van der Poel’s assault convictions thrown out

Mathieu van der Poel’s assault convicts and fines in Australia have been overturned, following a judge’s decision on Tuesday in Sydney. In September, the night before the road worlds, van der Poel had problems with two teenage females who were repeatedly knocking on the door where he was staying. According to reports, the girls decided to play “Nicky nicky nine doors,” which was obviously frustrating to MvdP.

Following an angry confrontation with the kids, the police showed up and arrested the Dutch star. He didn’t return to his room until 4:00 am. The race the next day went poorly for him and he quit early on.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Judge Ian Bourke said that although van der Poel’s actions were “disturbing” to the teenagers, it was somewhat justified. Bourke said it was a “response to annoying and invasive conduct” following a “significant degree of provocation.”

Court documents said the girls were knocking multiple times on his door at just before 11 p.m, which “frustrated” the multiple world champion. The judge also said the behaviour of the two girls was “annoying and invasive.”

Eventually, van der Poel chased the girls, and grabbed one of them by her arms, yelling at her. The girl suffered a minor carpet burn during the incident. At the police station the Alpecin-Deceuninck rider told local authorities that he was frustrated that the girls continued to and knock on the door, even after his girlfriend told them to stop as well. He also said that he was upset by the girls, but his actions were wrong and he regretted them.

VdP’s lawyer, Michael Bowe said that the incident caused the pro cyclist significant “exceptional embarrassment and humiliation”.

Bowe went on to say the girls were purposely trying to “wind him up,” and that ultimately van der Poel “fell into the trap.”

The judge said thew out both convictions of common assault as well as the $1,500 fine.