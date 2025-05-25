Mathieu van der Poel’s first MTB World Cup back did not go well

Well, that didn’t go as planned. It was a rough start for Mathieu van der Poel in the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic. The reigning cross and gravel, and former road world champ crashed in the opening minutes as he tried to move up. He remounted but crashed once again. Ultimately, he withdrew from the race, having fallen too far behind to contend.

It was an ignominious start for the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider, and eerily familiar to his crash at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Although he has won three World Cups, the national championships, and Euro champs, it’s been a while—those World Cup wins were back in 2021. His last MTB race he finished prior to Sunday’s World Cup was the Paris Olympic MTB test in 2023.

Fans were stoked to see one of the greatest riders in the world toe the line, but unfortunately, the action didn’t last long.