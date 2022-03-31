Mathieu van der Poel’s Strava numbers from his Dwars win are just as bonkers as you’d expect

Mathieu van der Poel took his second career Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, in an entertaining middle race of Flanders Week. Van der Poel is now the man to beat in Sunday’s Tour of Flanders. Five riders broke away after 35 km raced. With 100 km to go van der Poel made an acceleration that seemed to shock other peloton riders into activity.

Trek-Segafredo hurtled the field towards Berg Ten Houte where the quintet still had a 3:00 lead. A crash right at its entrance delayed Tadej Pogačar. Ineos Grenadiers took over and their efforts created another group of six containing van der Poel, Tom Pidcock and Tiesj Benoot that meant to close the gap to the escapees on the Kanarieberg.

Pogačar wasn’t closing to the chase, but the chase was getting closer to the breakaway. The Slovenian returned to the peloton. The breakaway was snagged on the Hotond with 48 km to go. Pogačar created another group of six trying to join the 11 out front. Ladeuze streamlined the breakaway, but Pogačar’s group couldn’t come over.

Nokereberg was the penultimate climb. Van der Poel surged but couldn’t pop his breakmates. By the last climb, Holstraat, Pogačar was still endeavouring to bridge with two others, but it seemed all for naught with an unbudgable 45-second deficit.

Pidcock and Benoot nabbed Campernaerts and then van der Poel sewed it up. Four kilometres remained. Campernaerts and Benoot dashed away again. Once more it regrouped. Pidcock hit the gas.

Benoot skipped clear and van der Poel grabbed his wheel. They had a handful of seconds at the red kite. Benoot pulled up in the final sprint and van der Poel, who first won in 2019, was wracked by coughs after the finish line. Pidcock rounded out the podium and Pogačar was tenth.

MvdP is definitely riding himself into form, as you can see from his Strava numbers. For the 187.52 race, he put out 357 watts of weighted power, averaging 44.4km/h and 308 watts for the whole race. His max power was 1388 watts. He also burned almost 5000 calories, which is a lot of frites and Belgian beer.