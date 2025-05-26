Mathieu van der Poel’s Tour in serious doubt after MTB crashes

Mathieu van der Poel’s double crash during the mountain bike race in Nové Město may have serious consequences. He was examined at the hospital in Herentals last night, and according to Sporza, both Van der Poel and his team are concerned about a potentially significant injury.

The Dutchman had a rough start to the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic. The reigning cross and gravel, and former road world champion crashed early while trying to move up, remounted, then crashed again. He eventually withdrew after falling too far behind.

It was, to say the least, a disappointing return for the Alpecin–Deceuninck rider. Though he’s claimed three World Cup wins, a national title, and a European championship, those victories came in 2021. His last completed MTB race before Sunday was the Paris Olympic test event in 2023.

Fans were thrilled to see one of the sport’s greats back on the start line—but his race ended far too soon. American Christopher Blevins took the XCO, beating French rider Victor Koretzky. Lars Forster came in third.

The Sporza article says the crash may jeopardize Van der Poel’s participation in the 2025 Tour de France. “According to our information, all parties are bracing for bad news, and the damage is worse than expected.”

Van der Poel was set to head to La Plagne in the French Alps Monday for a high-altitude training camp, followed by the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 8–15) as part of his Tour de France (July 5–27) buildup. But according to Sporza, that plan is now in serious doubt.

The crash was a painful reminder of his quick exit at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. Similar to Sunday, there was lots of hype for one of the greatest cyclists alive. However, an early crash ruined any chances of him going for gold.