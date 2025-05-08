Matt White gone in surprise reorganization at Team Jayco AlUla

GreenEdge Cycling has announced a surprise reorganization of its Performance Group that will see Matthew White step aside from the organization with immediate effect — bringing an end to a pivotal chapter in the team’s history. The holding company–GreenEdge–runs Team Jayco AlUla.

According to a team statement, White’s departure comes as GreenEdge prepares for a new phase centred on innovation, data-driven performance, and long-term talent development. A founding member of the team, White was instrumental in shaping its competitive identity, helping deliver Grand Tour stage wins, major one-day victories, and creating a high-performance culture that defined much of the team’s success.

Internal changes made at GreenEdge

Recently serving as director of high performance & racing, White has also mentored a new generation of riders and staff over the past decade. The restructuring, the team says, is aimed at equipping GreenEdge to meet evolving challenges and seize future opportunities.

White has been at the team for over 12 years. n 2012, he admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs during his time as a rider with the U.S. Postal Service team, where doping was part of the team’s strategy. Following his confession, he stepped down from his role at Orica-GreenEdge on Oct. 13 and was dismissed by Cycling Australia as a national coach four days later. Despite the controversy, Orica-GreenEdge rehired him as sports director in June 2013.

“Matt has been more than a directeur sportif— he’s been a mentor, a leader, and a friend to many. His tireless dedication and commitment to our riders has left a profound mark on this team,” General manager Brent Copeland said.

Team owner Gerry Ryan echoed that sentiment.

“Matt has been part of our dream from the very beginning, guiding our athletes through some of their greatest moments. While it’s time for change, Matt will always remain part of the GreenEdge family,” Ryan said.

GreenEdge is now in its 14th season. Two Canadians have ridden for the Aussie outfit: Svein Tuft and Christian Meier. Tuft wore the pink jersey at the Giro d’Italia while riding for the team.

Additional appointments are expected to be announced in the coming months, according to the team.