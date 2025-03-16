Matteo Jorgenson becomes first American to win Paris-Nice twice

Last year’s Paris-Nice victor Matteo Jorgenson entered the 2025 race with Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Jonas Vingegaard as the main threat to his title defense. But a crash took Vingegaard out of the race, and Jorgenson went on to become the first American to win consecutive editions of the Race to the Sun. Americans Floyd Landis and Bobby Julich also took Paris-Nice. On Sunday Jorgensen distanced closest rival Florian Lipowitz to secure the yellow jersey, while compatriot Magnus Sheffield powered to the stage win. Jorgenson joins Max Schachmann and Alexandre Vinokourov as 21st Century back-to-back champions.

The GC Situation

So what was there to race for on the final day? Jorgenson held a 37-second lead over German Lipowitz, who, in turn, was 43 seconds ahead of Ineos’ Thymen Arensman. Michael Storer of Tudor had vaulted up to fourth (+2:20) by winning Saturday’s stage. Perhaps fifth-place João Almeida would try to nick Storer’s spot, as he trailed the Australian by 15 seconds.

The Course

Sunday was brief at 119.9 km starting and finishing in Nice, but the route held three Cat. 1 climbs, the last peaking with 9.9 km to go. There was also an intermediate sprint on a short but steep uncategorized climb, Col d’Èze, between the second and third Cat. 1. They had found the sun!

The attacking was furious in the opening kilometres of the race. The peloton split on the first Cat. 1, Col de la Porte (7 km of 6.9 percent), with a group of around 30 riders tipping over with a slight gap over the field. Jorgenson was isolated in this group. Green jersey wearer Mads Pedersen attacked on the descent.

On Côte de Peille, a chase duo spurted away from the yellow jersey group: Pavel Sivakov and Ben O’Connor, the latter trying to salvage something from a disappointing race. Lipowitz attacked but couldn’t shake Jorgenson. In front, it would actually be Lipowitz’s teammate Aleksandr Vlasov and Felix Gall bridging to Pedersen.

At the foot of Col d’Èze, Sheffield bridged to the Pedersen group. Jorgenson powered away solo with Lipowitz in desperate pursuit. Still close by the peak, Lipowitz lost time on the descent.

On the final climb, Col des Quatre Chemins, Sheffield left compatriot Jorgenson behind. Arensman tried to steal Lipowitz’s second place but the German pinned back the Dutchman. By the crest, Sheffield had jumped over Almeida and Storer in the GC, but he probably just wanted the stage win, not teammate Arensman’s podium place.

2025 Paris-Nice, Stage 8

1) Magnus Sheffield (USA/Ineos) 2:48:37

2) Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma-LAB) +0:29

3) Felix Gall (Austria/Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +0:35

2025 Paris-Nice Final GC

1) Matteo Jorgenson (USA/Visma-LAB) 26:26:42

2) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Red Bull) +1:15

3) Thymen Arensman (The Netherlands/Ineos) +1:58

4) Magnus Sheffield (USA/Ineos) +2:17